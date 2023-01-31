Italy facing attacks by international anarchists

World
2023-01-31 | 10:36
High views
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists

Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

Cospito, 55, is an Italian anarchist who has been on a hunger strike for more than 100 days to protest against being jailed under the strict "41 bis" isolation regime.

"We are raising security in all of our embassies and consulates because at the moment international anarchists are mobilized against the Italian state," Tajani told a news conference in Rome.

In December, a Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility for an arson attack outside an Italian diplomat's home, calling it an act of solidarity with Cospito.

Tajani called it the most serious incident to date, but reported that numerous other attacks, acts of vandalism and demonstrations have taken place since November.

Italian embassies, consulates or culture institutes have been targeted in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Germany and Switzerland, he said.

On Monday, Cospito was moved from a prison in Sardinia to one in Milan with better healthcare facilities, as had been asked by the national ombudsman for prisoners.

The prisoner, who has lost more than 40 kg (88 lb) and is reportedly so weak that he struggles to walk and keep warm, is surviving on water, sugar and honey.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government has ruled out easing his detention regime, saying it cannot give in to threats or acts of terrorism.

The "41 bis", normally reserved for top Mafia bosses, is designed to prevent inmates from communicating with affiliates outside.

Cospito was placed under the regime in May, after he wrote articles from prison calling on fellow anarchists to continue their armed struggle.

He is serving time for a non-fatal shooting of a nuclear energy manager in 2012 and a double bomb attack on a police academy in 2016, which caused no injuries.

Cospito has been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment, but prosecutors have appealed for it to be made a life term, with no parole possibilities.

Download now the LBCI mobile app