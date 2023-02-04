US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ

2023-02-04 | 05:43
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ
0min
US weighs sanctions for Chinese companies over Iran surveillance buildup – WSJ

The US is considering new sanctions on Chinese surveillance companies over sales to Iran's security forces, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter.

US authorities are in advanced discussions on the sanctions and have zeroed in on Tiandy Technologies Co, an electrical equipment manufacturer based out of the Chinese city of Tianjin whose products have been sold to units of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the report added.
 
REUTERS
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

