Netanyahu visits Israeli troops in Syria beyond ceasefire line: AFP
Middle East News
19-11-2025 | 09:31
Netanyahu visits Israeli troops in Syria beyond ceasefire line: AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Israeli troops deployed in Syria beyond a ceasefire line on Wednesday, an Israeli government spokesman told AFP.
Netanyahu was accompanied by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Defence Minister Israel Katz, the army's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the head of the Shin Bet security service David Zini, the spokesman said.
Since the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel has kept troops in a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights separating Israeli and Syrian forces.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Syria
Ceasefire
