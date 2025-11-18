US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward

US sources to LBCI: Army Chief's Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward
US sources to LBCI: Army Chief’s Washington visit could be rescheduled if reforms move forward

U.S. sources told LBCI that Washington hopes to reschedule the visit of Lebanese Army Commander Geneneral Rodolphe Haykal once “the necessary reforms” begin to move forward.

The sources said restoring the relationship to “the right track” requires concrete steps from Lebanon, including the approval of key financial reforms, the acceleration of efforts to place all weapons under the authority of the state, and other measures long requested by the international community.

