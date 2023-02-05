News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Basketball
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
World
2023-02-05 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March.
While Bennett's mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.
In the five-hour interview, which touched on numerous other subjects, Bennett says he asked Putin about whether he intended to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“I asked ‘what’s with this? Are you planning to kill Zelenskyy?’ He said ‘I won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ I then said to him ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill Zelenskyy.’”
Bennett said he then called Zelenskyy to inform him of Putin's pledge.
“'Listen, I came out of a meeting, he’s not going to kill you.’ He asks, ‘are you sure?’ I said ’100% he won’t kill you.’"
Bennett said that during his mediation, Putin dropped his vow to seek Ukraine's disarmament and Zelenskyy promised not to join NATO.
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin, which has previously denied Ukrainian claims that Russia intended to assassinate Zelenskyy.
Bennett, a largely untested leader who had served as prime minister for just over six months when the war broke out, unexpectedly thrust himself into international diplomacy after he had positioned Israel into an uncomfortable middle ground between Russia and Ukraine. Israel views its good ties with the Kremlin as strategic in the face of threats from Iran but it aligns itself with Western nations and also seeks to show support for Ukraine.
An observant Jew and little known internationally, he flew to Moscow for his meeting with Putin during the Jewish Sabbath, breaking his religious commitments and putting himself at the forefront of global efforts to halt the war.
But his peacemaking efforts did not appear to take off and his time in power was short-lived. Bennett's government, an ideologically diverse union that sent current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into a brief political exile, collapsed in the summer over infighting. Bennett stepped away from politics and is now a private citizen.
Breaking Headlines
World
Israel
Zelensky
Ukraine
Putin
Russia
War
Bennett
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
0
World
2022-12-25
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
World
2022-12-25
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
0
World
2022-12-08
Putin confirms Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure
World
2022-12-08
Putin confirms Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:14
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
World
07:14
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
0
World
2023-02-04
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
World
2023-02-04
US warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
0
World
2023-02-04
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
World
2023-02-04
Russia's Medvedev says more US weapons supplies mean 'all of Ukraine will burn'
0
World
2023-02-04
Japan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
World
2023-02-04
Japan PM Kishida fires aide over same-sex couple outburst
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
0
Middle East
08:15
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
Middle East
08:15
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03
Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
Wheat ship docked at Beirut Port has not matched specifications
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Who will attend or boycott the third ministerial meeting?
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Who will attend or boycott the third ministerial meeting?
3
Lebanon News
06:37
Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast
Lebanon News
06:37
Snowstorm blasts Lebanon; here is the forecast
4
World
07:14
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
World
07:14
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
5
World
07:22
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
World
07:22
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
6
Lebanon Economy
09:39
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
Lebanon Economy
09:39
Does dismantling black market networks affect the dollar exchange rate?
7
Middle East
06:59
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Middle East
06:59
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
8
Middle East
08:15
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
Middle East
08:15
Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store