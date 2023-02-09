New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi

World
2023-02-09 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran&#39;s Raisi
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New French envoy seeks release of citizens in talks with Iran's Raisi

France's new envoy to Iran told President Ebrahim Raisi that Tehran had to immediately release seven French nationals detained in the country, the foreign ministry said after the envoy handed his credentials to the Iranian leader this week.

Nicolas Roche was pictured this week in local media meeting Raisi with the state news agency IRNA saying that the Iranian president had criticized France's Islamophobia and that Roche had been mandated to lift misunderstandings in relations.
 
Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking.

Describing the policy as "reprehensible", Deputy foreign ministry spokesman Francois Delmas said that by continuing to hold its citizens, Iran's relations with France and Europe could only worsen.

He said the new ambassador had made it clear to Raisi that the French citizens should be released immediately and that the conditions they were being held in were unacceptable.
 
Paris is particularly concerned by the condition of a Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan and Benjamin Briere, who last week began a hunger strike, according to a statement from the family.

Delmas said Paris was holding Tehran responsible for their health and demanded that Phelan be provided urgent medical care, which he was still being denied.

In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.
 
Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran, which does not recognize dual nationality, denies taking prisoners to gain diplomatic leverage.
 

World

Middle East

France

Iran

Seek

Release

Citizen

Government

Politics

LBCI Next
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
Zelenskiy, in London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO jets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

France seizes Iran assault rifles, missiles heading to Yemen

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Franco-Irish citizen held in Iran must be freed immediately and needs medical care

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-26

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-04

Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:43

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

LBCI
World
07:44

US, UK and Australia carry out China-focused air drills

LBCI
World
07:38

Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

LBCI
World
06:36

Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app