Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette

04-12-2025 | 04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette

Iraq will freeze the money of Iran-backed armed groups, including Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis, the official gazette said.

The move will likely be welcomed by Washington, which has long sought to reduce Iran's influence in Iraq and other countries in the Middle East where Tehran has allies.

Iran views its neighbor and ally Iraq as vital for keeping its economy afloat amidst sanctions. But Baghdad, a partner to both the United States and Iran, is wary of being caught in the crosshairs of U.S. President Donald Trump's policy to squeeze Tehran.


Reuters
 

