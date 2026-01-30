Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
30-01-2026 | 12:34
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon
0min
Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon

A series of Israeli airstrikes are currently striking southern Lebanon.
 
The raids reportedly targeted areas between Msayleh, Tefahta, and Najjarieh.

Lebanon News

airstrikes

southern

Lebanon

As wage demands return, Lebanon’s finance minister recalls the cost of 2017
Lebanese diaspora groups call for full voting rights for non-resident citizens
