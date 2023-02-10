News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
19
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Macron mulls stripping Putin of France's top honor
World
2023-02-10 | 05:13
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Macron mulls stripping Putin of France's top honor
French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he might strip his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of France's top honor, but is waiting for the "right moment" to do so.
Putin received the Grand-Croix de la Legion d'Honneur, the top rank in France's honors system, in 2006 at a time when Moscow enjoyed better relations with Paris and the West.
But since Putin ordered last year's all-out invasion of Ukraine, ties have all but broken down and the European Union has imposed a range of tough economic sanctions.
On Wednesday, Macron awarded Putin's enemy Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the top honor, but he has yet to formally remove it from Putin.
Speaking after an EU summit in which leaders considered stepping up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, Macron admitted that the question of Putin's medal was "symbolic but important".
But, while Macron said he believed he had the right to revoke the honor, he added: "It is not a decision that I made today."
These decisions, he said, "are always meaningful and I think you have to appreciate the right moment to make them".
AFP
Breaking Headlines
World
Macron
France
Russia
Putin
Next
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-19
France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform
World
2023-01-19
France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform
0
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
World
2023-01-13
Putin ally suggests confiscating property of Russian war critics
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
0
World
2022-12-30
Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring
World
2022-12-30
Putin says Russia expects China's Xi to make state visit in spring
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:45
Before facing Trump in 2024, DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion
World
06:45
Before facing Trump in 2024, DeSantis seeks wins on guns, abortion
0
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
0
World
04:34
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
World
04:34
France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program
0
World
04:20
France doesn't rule out fighter jets for Ukraine, but says more immediate firepower needed
World
04:20
France doesn't rule out fighter jets for Ukraine, but says more immediate firepower needed
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
Lebanon News
07:26
WHO launches project strengthening Lebanon's prisons health system
0
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
World
2023-01-07
Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for backing troops in Ukraine
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21
Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21
Lebanon’s quarries: A sector that could have contributed more than 2 billion to state treasury
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
World
06:05
Missiles target Ukraine's cities as Russian forces advance in east and south
2
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
Middle East
08:55
Investors see Erdogan's earthquake response as pivotal
3
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
World
08:43
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
4
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
Sports
11:50
Moroccan banned for life after record 135 match-fixing offences
5
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:29
EU delegation expresses concern over the situation in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
Lebanon Economy
06:22
Banks inclined to go on total strike next week
7
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
Sports
04:55
PSG's Messi doubtful for Champions League clash with Bayern
8
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
03:28
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store