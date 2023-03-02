Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom

World
2023-03-02 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan&#39;s Marubeni, Saudi&#39;s PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom

Marubeni Corp (8002.T) has agreed to study clean hydrogen production in Saudi Arabia together with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Japanese trading house said on Thursday, as Riyadh is exploring cleaner energy to cut its reliance on oil.

Saudi Arabia, a leading oil-producing nation and a key player in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is looking to add other types of energy sources, including cleaner fuels and renewables, to diversify its economy.
 
Marubeni and the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), central to the kingdom's goal to cut reliance on oil, agreed to conduct a feasibility study for producing clean hydrogen for both domestic and international markets, the Japanese firm said.

PIF, which manages more than $600 billion in assets, plans to invest more than $10 billion in eligible green projects by 2026, including in renewable energy, clean transport and sustainable water management, it said last year.
 
Saudi Arabia, which plans to reach net zero emission by 2060, also by developing carbon capture and storage hubs, may bring the target forward if the technology allows.
 

World

Middle East

Japan

Marubeni

Saudi Arabia

Public

Investment

Fund

PIF

Weighing

Clean

Energy

Hydrogen

Production

Kingdom

LBCI Next
British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-30

Saudi Arabia to invest about $266 bln for clean energy

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Saudi Arabia launches Events Investment Fund

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-12

Kakao Entertainment lands $966M from sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia’s PIF

LBCI
World
2022-12-26

Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:01

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

LBCI
World
10:38

Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

LBCI
World
10:34

IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking breakthrough on cooperation

LBCI
World
08:30

Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
World
04:23

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app