Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 07:17
Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations
The committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement held its 13th meeting in Ras Naqoura on Wednesday, amid heightened Israeli threats and an increase in violations of Lebanese territory.
During the meeting, the Lebanese side raised the issue of recent Israeli breaches, particularly those that coincided with the army commander’s presentation last Thursday of the second report on the plan to consolidate arms under state authority.
One of the violations targeted an area near a Lebanese army post.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Ceasefire
Ras Naqoura
