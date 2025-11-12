Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert

12-11-2025 | 06:18
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert
Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert

Civil Defense teams in Tripoli mobilized following Wednesday’s earthquake, which was felt across several areas in Lebanon.

Authorities said teams worked to ensure the safety of residents who left their homes in panic and provided assistance to those taking refuge at the Rachid Karami International Fair.

Crews also conducted citywide inspections to check for potential hazards and remain on full alert to respond to any aftershocks or further seismic activity.
 

