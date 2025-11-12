Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

Lebanon News
12-11-2025 | 04:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus
0min
Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

Residents of Beirut and the surrounding areas reported feeling an earthquake on Wednesday morning.

The National Center for Geophysics in Bhannes confirmed that the tremor registered a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale and was centered west of Cyprus at 11:32 a.m. local time.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Earthquake

Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
