IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

World
2023-03-03 | 09:35
High views
IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation
IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Friday for high-level meetings, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters.

The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic's production is at 60 percent, according to state media.
 
Grossi was met at the airport by Eslami's deputy and his spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi.
 

