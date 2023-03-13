International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

World
2023-03-13 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

The International Criminal Court is planning to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting civilian infrastructure, a source said on Monday, in what would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Moscow's invasion.

The source said the arrest warrants could include the crime of genocide, and were expected to arrive in the "short term" if approved by a pre-trial judge at the Hague-based court.
 
Russia would be certain to reject any arrest warrants against any of its officials. But an international war crimes prosecution could deepen Moscow's diplomatic isolation and make it difficult for those accused to travel abroad for fear of arrest.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, saying its attacks are all intended to reduce Kyiv's ability to fight. It has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.
 
Kyiv says thousands of deported Ukrainian children are being adopted into Russian families, housed in Russian camps and orphanages, given Russian passports and brought up to reject Ukrainian nationality and consider themselves Russians.

The UN genocide convention defines "forcibly transferring children of the group to another group" as one of five acts that can be prosecuted as genocide. Asked if the ICC charges against the Russian officials could include genocide, the source said: "It looks that way".
 
Kyiv has conducted several war crimes prosecutions of Russian soldiers for individual incidents such as killings or rapes in occupied territory. The charges discussed by the ICC prosecutors could go higher, targeting officials responsible for policies rather than just perpetrators of acts on the ground.

XI VISITS
 
News of the potential international charges came as Moscow appeared on the cusp of one long-sought diplomatic breakthrough: several sources told Reuters that China's president Xi Jinping could visit Russia as soon as next week, an earlier-than-expected response to a long-standing invitation.

President Vladimir Putin has touted such a visit as a show of support, but it could be overshadowed by plans for Xi to speak by video link to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time since the invasion. The plans for talks between Zelenskiy and Xi were reported by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters could not immediately confirm them.

The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Kremlin said it had nothing to announce yet. Ukraine's president's office did not immediately respond.

"As a rule, announcements of official foreign visits are coordinated synchronously by mutual agreement of the parties," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "When there is such readiness, we will let you know."

A visit by Xi to Russia would be a major event for Putin, who portrays the war in Ukraine as a conflict with the combined might of the West. Russia relies on China to buy oil and gas it can no longer sell in Europe.

But a video meeting with Zelenskiy could be an even bigger coup for the Ukrainians, who want Beijing to remain neutral rather than firm up support for Moscow. Zelenskiy has called on Xi to speak to him.

China has declined to ascribe blame for the war while opposing Western sanctions against Russia. It unveiled a proposal in February for a peace plan, met with skepticism in the West but praised in Moscow and cautiously welcomed by Zelenskiy.

The United States has said repeatedly since last month that it believes China is considering arming Russia, which Beijing denies. Zelenskiy has said doing so would invite World War Three, but also that he believed Beijing was aware of such risks, implying that he doubted it was likely.

China and Russia struck a "no limits" partnership in February of 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two sides have reaffirmed the strength of their ties in public. China's top diplomat visited Moscow in February during the week of the war's first anniversary, when US President Joe Biden travelled to Kyiv.

BAKHMUT BATTLES
 
On the ground, both sides described relentless fighting in Bakhmut, a small ruined city in eastern Ukraine that has become the main focus of a Russian winter campaign involving hundreds of thousands of freshly conscripted reservists and mercenaries.

Kyiv announced last week it had decided to defend Bakhmut rather than withdraw. Russian forces led by the Wagner private army have captured the city's eastern part but so far failed to encircle it.

"All enemy attempts to capture the town are repelled by artillery, tanks, and other firepower," Ukraine's Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of ground forces who has vowed not to withdraw, was quoted as saying by Ukraine's Media Military Centre.

Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Sunday the situation was "tough, very tough".

"The closer we are to the center of the city, the harder the fighting ... The Ukrainians throw in endless reserves. But we are advancing and we will be advancing," Prigozhin said.
 
The months-long fight for Bakhmut has become Europe's bloodiest infantry battle since World War Two, described as a meat grinder by both sides.

Moscow says taking it would be a major success, opening a path to capture the rest of the surrounding Donetsk region, a central war aim.

Kyiv says it has decided not to pull out because it is inflicting huge losses on the Russian assault force which will make it easier to stage a counter-attack later this year.

But some Western military analysts question whether Bakhmut is the best battlefield to take on the Russians, because of high casualties on the Ukrainian side.

"The attrition ratio in Bakhmut is worse than elsewhere," tweeted Rob Lee, a US defense expert who visited Bakhmut this month.
 

World

International

Court

Expected

Launch

War

Crimes

Case

Against

Russia

Ukraine

War

Bakhmut

Politics

Government

War

UN

United Nations

LBCI Next
Pope Francis to gather cardinals to mark his 10th anniversary as pontiff
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in UAE amid Russia’s war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:49

Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Uncertainty surrounds prisoner exchange agreement between Iran, US

LBCI
World
10:22

Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears

LBCI
World
10:08

India retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, savor WTC final spot

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11

Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-02-24

Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Variety
06:47

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Sports
07:09

Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship

LBCI
Variety
16:19

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
08:45

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Sports
07:59

Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app