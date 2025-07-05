Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

05-07-2025 | 14:31
05-07-2025 | 14:31
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel to send delegation to Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

Israel has decided to send a delegation to Qatar for talks on a possible Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, an Israeli official said, reviving hopes of a breakthrough in negotiations to end the almost 21-month war.

Palestinian group Hamas said on Friday it had responded to a U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal in a "positive spirit", a few days after U.S. President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed "to the necessary conditions to finalize" a 60-day truce.

The Israeli negotiation delegation will fly to Qatar on Sunday, the Israeli official, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters.


Reuters
 
