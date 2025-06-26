US letter to Lebanon: Pushing Lebanon toward Hezbollah disarmament

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



July is expected to be a pivotal month for the issue of Hezbollah's weapons in Lebanon.



The United States is exerting pressure through a letter delivered by U.S. presidential envoy Tom Barrack to President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



The aim is for the Lebanese government to issue a statement confirming that the disarmament process has begun and that implementation will occur within months.



Although Barrack's document did not specify a timeline for withdrawal, the Lebanese side was informed that the deadline was not open-ended. Otherwise, the U.S. might be compelled to establish a clear implementation schedule.



The American paper includes arrangements concerning the surrender of weapons by Lebanon and arrangements related to Israel's withdrawal from occupied hills, the release of prisoners, and the resolution of reservations at the Blue Line.



Additionally, it offers incentives to the Lebanese government, particularly for reconstruction efforts.



According to LBCI's sources, Barrack delved into the details of the disarmament process, especially with Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal. Barrack is expected to return to Beirut within days to receive the Lebanese response to the presented letter.



Hezbollah received the letter through Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Three teams have been formed to study it and provide feedback in Baabda, Ain el-Tineh, and the Grand Serail. These teams are holding meetings, including an anticipated gathering on Friday, in an attempt to reach a unified response that will then be presented to the Cabinet.



Subsequently, the American side will examine these responses to assess their seriousness and ensure they are not merely a delaying tactic. Key Lebanese observations emphasize the need to synchronize disarmament steps with Israeli actions.



Sources monitoring the situation believe that Lebanon, through the American letter, has succeeded in solidifying its demands from Israel, which had tried to disregard them despite Lebanon having implemented many of its obligations, especially south of the Litani River.



Observers have expressed hope that the matter of Hezbollah's arms will find a resolution, given what appears to be a separation between the group's trajectory and regional developments.



Hezbollah withdrew from supporting the Gaza war, does not respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, and has not engaged in the war alongside Iran, leading to questions about the remaining role of its weapons.