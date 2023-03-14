North Carolina's top court to hear redistricting case with national implications

World
2023-03-14 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
North Carolina&#39;s top court to hear redistricting case with national implications
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
North Carolina's top court to hear redistricting case with national implications

The new conservative majority on North Carolina's top court will consider on Tuesday whether to overturn the court's decision last year outlawing partisan redistricting, a move that would boost Republicans ahead of the 2024 congressional elections.

A reversal could be a mixed bag for Republicans, however. After the North Carolina Supreme Court decided last month to revisit the issue, the US Supreme Court signaled it may sidestep a ruling in a related case in which Republicans have asked the justices to grant state legislatures sweeping new powers over federal elections.

The North Carolina Supreme Court's then-Democratic majority threw out a Republican-drawn congressional map last year, ruling the state constitution does not permit lawmakers to manipulate district lines for partisan advantage, a process known as gerrymandering.

As a result, November's midterm elections took place under a court-approved map, and Democrats and Republicans split the state's 14 congressional seats evenly.

But Republican candidates flipped two of the court's seats, giving conservatives a 5-2 majority. The new court agreed along party lines to rehear the redistricting case, as well as a case in which the previous Democratic majority struck down a Republican-backed voter identification law.

Legal experts say the decision to rehear the cases suggests the new majority is prepared to reverse the court's prior rulings. A Republican-drawn congressional map would likely give the party three or four additional seats, helping to bolster a razor-thin majority in the US House of Representatives next year.

"I think most folks who are watching this, myself included, would not be surprised or stunned if the decisions go in a partisan direction," said Michael Bitzer, a professor at Catawba College and the author of a book about the state's history of redistricting.

In court filings, Republican lawmakers argue that redistricting is inherently political and should be left to legislators, rather than judges. Good government groups, including Common Cause, have countered that gerrymandering harms democracy and that the court should not reverse rulings just because its partisan composition changed.

Last year's redistricting decision also prompted North Carolina Republicans to turn to the US Supreme Court in what has become a high-profile case.

The Republicans urged the US Supreme Court to adopt a contentious legal theory, the independent state legislature doctrine, that would prevent state courts from reviewing lawmakers' actions regarding federal elections, giving legislators unfettered authority over voting rules and redistricting.

Democrats have warned that doing so would invite a flood of new restrictions that would threaten fair elections, while Republicans say it would corral activist state courts that are undermining legislative power.

The Supreme Court's conservative justices appeared sympathetic to the Republicans' argument during oral arguments in December. But after the North Carolina Supreme Court's decision to rehear the case, the US Supreme Court asked the various parties in the case to weigh in on whether the court still has jurisdiction over the matter.

If the justices decide they no longer have jurisdiction, they could dismiss the case without issuing a ruling.
 
 
 

World

North Carolina

Court

Hear

Case

Implications

US

LBCI Next
Wave of new LNG export plants threatens to knock gas prices
Italian public sector boss resigns after Mussolini email
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:59

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2022-12-17

US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:05

Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact

LBCI
World
09:27

Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever

LBCI
World
09:25

Biden says he intends to visit Northern Ireland for peace anniversary

LBCI
World
09:20

IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

Turkish lira falls to record low near 19 to the dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data

LBCI
World
2023-02-24

Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Presidency: Riyadh's position unchanged; Berri insists on backing Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Extension of driving licenses until end of year: Mawlawi

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app