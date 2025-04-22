News
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
Lebanon News
22-04-2025 | 05:00
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
The Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms the killing of senior member Hussein Atwi in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Baaouerta in Damour.
The group condemned what it called a "crime of assassination" after one of its senior members and held Israel fully responsible for what it described as a deliberate assassination targeting one of its leaders.
Lebanon News
Islamic Group
Lebanon
Killing
Member
Israeli
Strike
Baaouerta
Damour
