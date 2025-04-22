Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta

Lebanon News
22-04-2025 | 05:00
High views
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta

The Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms the killing of senior member Hussein Atwi in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Baaouerta in Damour.

The group condemned what it called a "crime of assassination" after one of its senior members and held Israel fully responsible for what it described as a deliberate assassination targeting one of its leaders.

Lebanon News

Islamic Group

Lebanon

Killing

Member

Israeli

Strike

Baaouerta

Damour

