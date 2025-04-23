In Cairo, FM Rajji outlines Lebanon’s sovereignty policy and calls for Arab solidarity

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji affirmed that Lebanon’s new government is pursuing a clear policy based on asserting the state’s sovereignty over all its territory, ensuring that weapons are exclusively in the hands of the state and that only the state holds the authority to decide on matters of war and peace.



He also stressed the government’s commitment to the National Pact, the Taif Accord, and genuine power-sharing between Lebanon’s various communities—principles that bolster national unity and meaningful participation.



Speaking at the 163rd session of the Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers in Cairo, Rajji reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to peaceful and diplomatic solutions and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its provisions and clauses.



He emphasized that Lebanon’s legitimate security institutions, particularly the Lebanese Army, are determined to carry out these national responsibilities.



Rajji also addressed Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon, stressing that while Lebanon has fully adhered to the terms of the cessation of hostilities agreement, Israel continues to undermine it through daily violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Rajji called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt its aggression and to compel it to fully, immediately, and unconditionally withdraw from all Lebanese territory, as well as to return to the 1949 Armistice Agreement.



He also reaffirmed Lebanon’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause in establishing an independent state while rejecting any forced displacement or resettlement of Palestinians in another country.



Rajji expressed Lebanon’s rejection of any foreign interference in its internal affairs, emphasizing the importance of adopting a policy of positive neutrality, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared Arab interests.



He also stressed the need to build strategic partnerships with Arab states and to prevent any attempts to undermine their regimes or sovereignty.



He noted Lebanon’s readiness to cooperate with the Syrian Arab Republic to facilitate the return of displaced persons, secure the borders, and address all unresolved issues between the two countries—chief among them the issue of missing persons.