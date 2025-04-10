Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025

According to official figures, Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport welcomed 1,254,550 passengers during the first quarter of 2025.



This marks a slight decline of 1.42% compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 1,272,625 passengers.



The monthly breakdown for this year’s first quarter showed 431,082 passengers in January, 420,403 in February, and 403,065 in March.



Despite the drop, the number of arriving passengers saw a noticeable increase. A total of 678,247 people arrived in Lebanon in the first three months of 2025, up 9.33% from the 620,348 arrivals during the same period last year.



However, the number of departing passengers dropped to 576,277 — an 11.60% decrease compared to the same months in 2024. Transit passenger numbers fell sharply, with only 26 recorded so far this year — a drop of more than 92%.



The number of flight movements (arrivals and departures) also declined. Between January and March 2025, a total of 10,406 flights passed through Beirut airport — including 5,206 arrivals and 5,200 departures.



This represents a drop of 4.23% and 4.48%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.



In a promising sign of recovery, the airport recorded 138,522 passengers in just the first week of April. Among them were 61,658 arrivals and 76,864 departures.