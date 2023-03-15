News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
World
2023-03-15 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
A US judge in Texas is set to hear arguments on Wednesday in a bid by anti-abortion groups to ban sales of the abortion pill mifepristone across the country, even in states where abortion is legal, as they challenge regulatory approval granted more than two decades ago.
The groups, led by the Texas-based Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, are asking conservative US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo for a preliminary order halting sales of the drug while their lawsuit proceeds.
The groups sued the US Food and Drug Administration in November, contending the agency used an improper process when it approved mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider the drug's safety when used by girls under age 18 to terminate a pregnancy.
President Joe Biden's administration, responding to the lawsuit, has said that the drug's approval was well supported by science, and that the challenge comes much too late.
Legal experts have said the lawsuit could be the most consequential abortion case since the US Supreme Court, powered by a conservative majority, last year overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognized a constitutional right to abortion. Twelve of the 50 states now ban abortion outright while some others prohibit it after a certain length of pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.
Mifepristone is part of the regimen in the United States for medication abortions, which account for more than half of all abortions in the country.
The judge could rule any time after hearing arguments. Any ruling is likely to be appealed immediately to the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.
Kacsmaryk had sought to keep news of the hearing from becoming public for as long as possible by delaying posting notice of when it would occur on the court's docket and asking lawyers to keep it secret. The judge cited death threats and harassment directed at the court during the case and a wish to avoid disruption. The unusual move drew an objection from several media organizations.
Mifepristone is available under the brand name Mifeprex and as a generic. Used in conjunction with another drug called misoprostol, it is approved to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks of a pregnancy. The FDA in January said that the government for the first time will allow mifepristone to be dispensed at retail pharmacies.
By suing in Amarillo, where the Alliance had been incorporated just three months earlier, the plaintiffs ensured that the case would go before Kacsmaryk, a conservative former Christian activist appointed to the bench by Republican former President Donald Trump. His courthouse has become a favored destination for Republicans seeking to challenge aspects of Democrat Biden's agenda.
The 5th Circuit also has a conservative reputation, with more than two-thirds of its judges appointed by Republican presidents.
The FDA said in a January court filing that the "public interest would be dramatically harmed" by pulling mifepristone from the market, forcing women to have unnecessary surgical abortions and greatly increasing wait times at already overburdened clinics.
Major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, have weighed in on the side of the FDA, saying mifepristone "has been thoroughly studied and is conclusively safe."
Mifepristone is also the subject of lawsuits in West Virginia and North Carolina seeking to expand access to the drug by arguing that state restrictions conflict with federal law, and a lawsuit by Democratic state attorneys general seeking to remove federal restrictions on how it can be distributed.
The Texas lawsuit is now the furthest along of any of the cases. After appealing to the 5th Circuit, the losing side could seek to take the matter to the US Supreme Court.
Kacsmaryk is also presiding over a pending lawsuit accusing media companies, including Reuters, of violating federal antitrust laws by working with tech companies to censor information about COVID-19. A Reuters spokesperson has denied the allegations.
Reuters
World
Texas
US
Jude
Consider
Banning
Abortion
Pills
Next
Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin
Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-04
US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
Variety
2023-01-04
US FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies
0
World
2023-03-06
As 2024 election approaches, White House jumps into states' abortion battles
World
2023-03-06
As 2024 election approaches, White House jumps into states' abortion battles
0
World
2023-02-01
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
World
2023-02-01
Netanyahu would consider Ukraine-Russia mediator role if asked
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses
Variety
2023-01-26
Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:27
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
World
13:27
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
0
World
11:29
US senators to propose legislation to mandate balloon tracking
World
11:29
US senators to propose legislation to mandate balloon tracking
0
World
11:25
Kremlin: relations with US in dire state amid drone incident
World
11:25
Kremlin: relations with US in dire state amid drone incident
0
World
11:21
Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe
World
11:21
Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
Variety
2023-03-10
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
0
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
0
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Variety
2022-12-30
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
6
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
Middle East
07:13
Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls
7
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
Middle East
07:00
Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement
8
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Lebanon News
07:16
Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store