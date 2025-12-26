Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

News Bulletin Reports
26-12-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

About ten days have passed since the disappearance of retired Lebanese General Security officer Ahmad Shukr, and there is still no confirmed information about his whereabouts, raising questions about the latest developments in the investigation.

According to sources, Shukr vanished after leaving his car and getting into another vehicle that was waiting for him at the Saydet Zahle area, where he was allegedly lured under the pretext of inspecting a piece of land a wealthy individual wanted to purchase, through a friend of his, Ali Mrad, who is currently in Africa.

The car then drove toward Dhour Zahle, where it could no longer be tracked. This route leads to western Bekaa and from there to multiple border points with the occupied territories.

Sources also indicate that Shukr had been in contact with two individuals, later found to hold Swedish citizenship, using Lebanese phone numbers. One of them left the country on the same day Shukr disappeared via Beirut Airport, while the other’s whereabouts remain unknown, and it is suspected he crossed into the occupied territories.

Based on these leads and the precision of the operation, security agencies are considering the possibility of Mossad involvement in Shukr’s disappearance.

Some reports suggested that Israel might be interested in him because his late brother, Hassan Shukr, was reportedly part of the group that kidnapped Israeli pilot Ron Arad in 1986.

Ahmad Shukr’s brother, however, told LBCI that Hassan, who died fighting Israeli forces in the town of Meidoun in 1988, had no connection to the Arad kidnapping, and emphasized that Ahmad is a member of the General Security institution and that the family has no political party affiliations.

The second hypothesis under consideration by security agencies is a financial motive. No party has contacted the family for any negotiation or ransom so far, and the family is calling on authorities to intensify efforts to solve the mystery of Ahmad’s disappearance.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Ahmad Shukr

Hassan Shukr

Israel

Ron Arad

Mossad

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23

Source to Asharq Al-Awsat: Investigators suspect Israeli abduction in disappearance of retired security officer Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Jeita Grotto closed for investigation: A wake-up call for Lebanon’s tourism sites?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-22

Israel’s Tamar natural gas field to shut down for 12 days for scheduled maintenance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese Cabinet approves draft financial gap law, sends it to Parliament—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-25

Holiday dining in Lebanon: Restaurants busy, catering thrives on events

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

President Aoun discusses Lebanese army support conference with French envoy

LBCI
World News
2025-10-30

US warship departs Trinidad and Tobago after exercise amid Venezuela tensions: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

PM Salam: Depositors with under $100,000 to recover funds in full, covering 85% of accounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: What comes next in Lebanon’s weapons plan as pressure mounts on Israel?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Ahmad Shukr missing for ten days: Mossad, financial motives under investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Cabinet approves Lebanon’s financial gap bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

President Aoun condemns mosque attack in Homs, pledges solidarity with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Ten ministers expected to oppose Lebanon’s financial gap bill; vote to be decided by cabinet majority

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

France welcomes Cabinet approval of the financial gap law, sees it as key step toward restoring trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More