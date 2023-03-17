Greece to increase minimum wage again, before election

World
2023-03-17
High views
Greece to increase minimum wage again, before election
1min
Greece to increase minimum wage again, before election

The Greek government will raise the minimum wage next month, the third rise in more than a year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, months before its term ends.

Mitsotakis' conservative government, whose four-year term ends in July, raised the monthly gross minimum wage twice last year to 713 euros as households' incomes took a hit from persistently high inflation.

It now plans to increase the minimum wage by 9.4% to 780 euros a month from April 1, Mitsotakis said in televised statements.

"We are all aware that salaries in our country are still low, while imported inflation is putting additional pressure on them," Mitsotakis said.

"Obviously, this new rise will not solve the problem. But it will offer, for sure, a very important relief," he said, adding that the rise was the maximum the government could offer within the country's financial capacity.

Since 2020, Greece has spent more than 40 billion euros in subsidies and financial aid for households and businesses that struggled to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising energy costs following the war in Ukraine.

Reuters
 

World

Greece

Wage

Election

Greek

