Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

The U.S. mediation file led by envoy Tom Barrack was front and center during a meeting in Ain el-Tineh between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.



Sources familiar with the talks said the discussion focused heavily on the issue of limiting weapons possession as Lebanese officials work to finalize an official response ahead of Barrack’s expected second visit to Beirut. Hezbollah has yet to take a definitive position on the U.S. proposal.



Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal also joined the discussions in Ain el-Tineh, where he and Berri reviewed the latest developments, particularly in southern Lebanon.