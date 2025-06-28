Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

Lebanon News
28-06-2025 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

The U.S. mediation file led by envoy Tom Barrack was front and center during a meeting in Ain el-Tineh between Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Sources familiar with the talks said the discussion focused heavily on the issue of limiting weapons possession as Lebanese officials work to finalize an official response ahead of Barrack’s expected second visit to Beirut. Hezbollah has yet to take a definitive position on the U.S. proposal.

Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal also joined the discussions in Ain el-Tineh, where he and Berri reviewed the latest developments, particularly in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Tom Barrack

Nabih Berri

Nawaf Salam

Rodolph Haykal

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-12

Iran foreign minister meets Omani officials ahead of US talks: State TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-19

PM Salam, UNHCR chief discuss coordinated efforts for safe return of Syrian refugees to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:02

Lebanon raises minimum wage to LBP 28 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

War fallout or peace push? Israel and US explore dramatic regional shifts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More