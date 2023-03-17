European stocks rise as market sentiment recovers after banking turmoil

World
2023-03-17 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European stocks rise as market sentiment recovers after banking turmoil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
European stocks rise as market sentiment recovers after banking turmoil

European stock indexes rose in early trading on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous day as fears about a banking crisis eased slightly after top US authorities and banks took action to rescue First Republic Bank.

In a crisis beginning with the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last Friday, risk appetite plunged earlier in the week as investors lost confidence in regional banks in the US and Credit Suisse in Europe. The tumultuous week saw bond yields plunge as investors lowered their expectations for future rate rises.

Global markets stabilized somewhat on Thursday, helped by Credit Suisse saying it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank and, later in the day, a group of major banks injecting $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank, a mid-sized US lender.

Still, analysts say the worry about a possible banking crisis is far from over.

Credit Suisse's chief executive said on Friday the bank was working hard to stem customers outflows, although this could take time.

At 0944 GMT, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.4% on the day.

Europe's STOXX 600 was up 0.7%, but still down 1.9% on the week overall (.STOXX).

London's FTSE 100 was up 0.9% (.FTSE).

The US 2-year Treasury yield, which is the most sensitive to shifts in interest rate expectations, was up 2 basis points on the day at 4.1384% - still closer to Wednesday's six-month low of 3.72% than the peak of 5.084% it hit the previous week, which had been its highest since 2007.

The European Central Bank raised rates by 50 bps on Thursday, sticking to its pledge to fight inflation even as some investors called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle until the banking turmoil eases.

The central bank's supervisory board met on Friday to discuss stress and vulnerabilities in the euro zone banking sector.

Reuters 

World

European

Stocks

Rise

Market

Banking

Turmoil

Bank

LBCI Next
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
Vietnam arrests Facebook user for attempt to 'overthrow the state'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

ECB rate hike plans clouded by banking turmoil

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:35

UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds

LBCI
World
07:24

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
06:53

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app