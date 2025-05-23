Israel intercepts two missiles launched from Yemen, military says

Israel's military said it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen and that sirens had sounded twice across the country including in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank on Thursday, as the Iran-aligned Houthis stepped up attacks.



Houthi Military Spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched a ballistic missile towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport and two drones towards the Tel Aviv area.



Undeterred by Israeli strikes on Yemen, the Houthis said they would continue to fire at Israel even though they have agreed to a ceasefire with the United States to halt attacks on U.S. ships in the Red Sea.



Reuters