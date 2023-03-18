Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports

World
2023-03-18 | 09:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports

Germany's Defence Ministry wants to buy 82 Airbus (AIR.PA) H-145M civilian helicopters and convert some of them into combat helicopters to replace its Tiger combat fleet, Business Insider reported, citing military internal documents. 

Germany last year shifted its defence policy after Russia invaded Ukraine, committing 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernize the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces. 

Berlin, which has been reluctant to buy into an upgrade of Airbus's Tiger attack helicopter due to operational problems, wants to buy the 82 aircraft for 3.05 billion euros ($3.3 billion) and arm 24 of them with anti-tank missiles, the German news outlet said. 

The Defence Ministry was not immediately available for comment. 

The H-145M helicopters are approved for military use but are not designed as combat aircraft and the Bundeswehr has concerns about the machine's combat suitability and crew protection, which the ministry has ignored so far, the report added. 

The Bundeswehr sees the planned procurement "a purely political decision that ignores operational needs," Business Insider said, citing a letter from the German Armed Forces Technical Service for Aircraft and Aeronautical Equipment (WTD 61) to the Ministry of Defence. 

Reuters
 

World

Germany

Defence Ministry

Airbus

Combat

Helicopter

Tiger Combat

Fleet

LBCI Next
'I'm back': Trump returns to YouTube and Facebook after two-year ban
ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:24

Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Several killed in mysterious northern Iraq helicopter crash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-13

Germany's Scholz welcomes Saudi-Iran efforts to build 'less confrontational' ties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:53

Serbia and Kosovo in high-stakes EU-mediated talks

LBCI
World
09:48

Putin visits Crimea on anniversary of its annexation from Ukraine

LBCI
World
09:24

Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed

LBCI
World
09:15

North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-22

Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Former JPMorgan executive, ex-Barclays CEO Staley to be deposed next week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:02

Central Bank Governor may face European investigators in Paris: Upcoming hearing in May

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:57

Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar

LBCI
Variety
13:16

LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Challenges and opportunities: Total's journey towards obtaining a drilling license in bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members

LBCI
Variety
14:10

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London

LBCI
World
08:36

Trump expects arrest and urges followers to protest

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app