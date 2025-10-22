News
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-10-2025 | 07:58
Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza
Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza on Wednesday, bringing the total number handed over under the ceasefire deal to 195, the health ministry in the territory said.
Under the deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.
Israel's military said Wednesday that the remains of two more hostages returned the day before from Gaza had been identified as those of Aryeh Zalmanovich and Master Sergeant Tamir Adar.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Donald Trump
Hostages
ICJ: Israel must ensure 'basic needs' of Gaza population
US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas
