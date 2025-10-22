Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-10-2025 | 07:58

Israel returns 30 Palestinian bodies to Gaza

Israel returned the bodies of 30 Palestinians to Gaza on Wednesday, bringing the total number handed over under the ceasefire deal to 195, the health ministry in the territory said.

Under the deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Israel's military said Wednesday that the remains of two more hostages returned the day before from Gaza had been identified as those of Aryeh Zalmanovich and Master Sergeant Tamir Adar.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

Donald Trump

Hostages

ICJ: Israel must ensure 'basic needs' of Gaza population
US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas
