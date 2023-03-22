US authorities focused on stability, First Republic as Fed meets

World
2023-03-22 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US authorities focused on stability, First Republic as Fed meets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
US authorities focused on stability, First Republic as Fed meets

US authorities are set to consider steps to further strengthen financial stability on Wednesday, along with scenarios to tackle the problems still facing regional lender First Republic Bank.

While recent market turmoil has eased, the Federal Reserve's meeting is now the major focus, with traders split over whether the US central bank will be forced to pause its hiking cycle.

The Fed's relentless interest rate hikes to rein in inflation have been blamed in part for sparking the biggest meltdown in the banking sector since the 2008 financial crisis.
 
First Republic, which has lost 80 percent of its market value this month, is looking at ways to shrink if its attempts to raise new capital fail, three people familiar with the matter said.

Shares of First Republic (FRC.N) fell 9 percent in extended trade on Tuesday, having surged as much as 60 percent at one stage.

Scenarios for the bank were being discussed as major bank CEOs gathered in Washington for a scheduled two-day meeting starting Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.
 
JPMorgan Chase has been helping the San Francisco-based bank seek new capital after a $30 billion injection of deposits from big banks failed to stem fears over its viability.

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which sank under the weight of bond-related losses due to surging interest rates, kicked off a tumultuous 10 days for banks which led to the 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.2 billion) Swiss regulator-engineered takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS.
 
'HEAD IN SAND'
The wipeout of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bondholders has sent shockwaves through bank debt markets, and some Asian lenders may find it difficult to replenish their capital by issuing such bonds, Citigroup said on Wednesday.

But one of the largest investors in the Credit Suisse bonds that were wiped out in the UBS (UBSG.S) takeover still believes in the value of the debt class and the "bail-in" system designed to save banks seen as too big to fail.
 
Spectrum Asset Management Inc said on Monday it had liquidated all its Credit Suisse positions in late trading on Saturday before the contingent convertible debt, called CoCos by traders, were written down to zero in the UBS deal.

"Anybody that bought CoCos who didn't think 'bailed-in' had their head in the sand. Nobody likes it when it happens, but that's the whole idea behind CoCos," Philip Jacoby, chief investment officer at Spectrum, told Reuters.

And UBS said on Wednesday it would buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) worth of debt it issued less than week ago, seeking to boost confidence among investors rattled by its $3 billion rescue of rival Credit Suisse at the weekend.

For now, the Swiss bank rescue appears to have assuaged the worst fears of systemic contagion, boosting shares of European banks (.SX7P) and US regional lenders.

The S&P 500 banks index (.SPXBK) rallied 3.6 percent, its largest one-day gain since November, on Tuesday and shares in European banks were largely flat on Wednesday.

Policymakers from Washington to Tokyo have stressed the turmoil is different from the crisis 15 years ago, saying banks are better capitalized and funds more easily available.

Nevertheless, Australia's prudential regulator has started asking the country's banks to declare their exposure to startups and crypto-focused ventures following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, according to the Australian Financial Review.

After Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the US banking system was sound despite recent pressure, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said a review of the failures of SVB and rival Signature Bank was in order.
 
POST-MORTEM
"It's ... important that we review the failures of the two banks in question to ensure we have a set of rules and procedures for the banking system that continues to protect our economy and depositors across the country," Adeyemo said at an event hosted by the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

"We of course continue to monitor the current situation and consider what steps can be taken to further strengthen America's financial stability," he said, without elaborating.

Political pressure continued to grow in the United States to hold bank executives accountable. The Senate Banking Committee's chairman said the panel will hold the "first of several hearings" on the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank on March 28.

The Fed has said its review of SVB's supervision will be finished by May 1 and released to the public.

Still, turbulence in financial markets and the banking system is likely to feature prominently in Fed chief Jerome Powell's post-meeting news conference on Wednesday.
 

World

US

Authorities

Focused

Federal Reserve

Stability

First

Republic

Banking

Sector

Collapse

Credit Suisse

UBS

LBCI Next
Slovakia gets US helicopter offer after sending jets to Ukraine
Fitch upgrades Ghana's local-currency debt rating after domestic debt exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:52

Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Credit Suisse takeover sends shockwaves through London's banking sector

LBCI
World
2023-03-18

UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Biden says US banking system is safe after SVB, Signature collapse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:09

Huayou starts trial production at Zimbabwe lithium mine, invests in Namibian project

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app