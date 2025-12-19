Egyptian PM arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese counterpart

Egyptian PM arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese counterpart
Egyptian PM arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese counterpart

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived at Lebanon's Grand Serail at around 9:30 a.m., where he was received by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in an official welcoming ceremony.

The ceremony included the playing of the Lebanese and Egyptian national anthems by the Internal Security Forces (ISF), after which Salam and Madbouly reviewed a guard of honor and greeted members of the official Lebanese and Egyptian delegations.

The two prime ministers later held a bilateral meeting focused on bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Madbouly also signed the Grand Serail’s golden register.

