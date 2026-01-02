Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

World News
02-01-2026 | 09:18
High views
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City on Friday, the national seismological service confirmed, after a tremor that was felt throughout the Mexican capital.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was forced to suspend her daily press conference when the quake struck.

AFP

 

World News

Earthquake

Mexico City

Mexico

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire
Yemen's separatists say fighting 'existential' war against Saudi-backed forces
