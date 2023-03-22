News
Los Angeles education strike cancels school for 420,000 students
World
2023-03-22 | 07:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Los Angeles education strike cancels school for 420,000 students
Some 30,000 education workers backed by the teachers' union walked off the job for a three-day strike in Los Angeles on Tuesday, canceling school for nearly half a million students in the second-largest school district in the United States.
The Service Employees International Union Local 99 seeks to increase what it calls poverty wages averaging $25,000 per year for many of their members including school bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and classroom assistants.
Thousands of protesters gathered for a rally outside the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters, vowing to continue their pickets for another two days under the banner, "United for LA Schools."
"This school system is underfunded," said Findlay Bunting, a special education teacher who demonstrated in support of the striking workers. "As teachers, we spend a lot of time with the support staff. They're just magnificent. They've been underpaid for years."
At an earlier picket at a school bus yard, striking workers marched in pouring rain, carrying signs that read, "Respect Us!"
The service workers are backed by the 35,000 members of the teachers' union United Teachers Los Angeles, which refused to cross their picket line.
The work stoppage is the latest in a series of job actions by educators across the United States who have complained of burnout and low wages, leading to a teacher shortage in many parts of the country.
LA schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho has acknowledged workers have been underpaid for years and said he was committed to reaching a deal.
The strike has disrupted class for 420,000 students, many of whom also depend on schools for meals, counseling and other social services. Dozens of meal and safe-place sites were opened across the city on Tuesday, with school district employees and volunteers distributing more than 124,000 meals, the district said.
The union, which said 96 percent of its membership had authorized the strike, is demanding a 30 percent salary increase plus an additional $2 per hour for the lowest-paid workers, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Carvalho told reporters on Monday the district was offering a 23 percent raise plus a 3 percent bonus and that "there are still additional resources to put on the table."
Education experts have been warning of staff burnout for years. Those concerns grew when the coronavirus pandemic put additional stress on teachers, prompting many to leave the profession for better pay in the private sector.
"What's happening in LA is going to happen in all the major cities if we don't start doing something collectively as a nation," said Jamie Sears, a former third-grade teacher who now teaches a master class for educators.
A survey last year by the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the United States, found 55 percent of educators were thinking of leaving the profession and 86 percent said they have seen more colleagues quit since the start of the pandemic.
Reuters
World
Los Angeles
US
Education
Strike
Cancels
School
Students
US
Protests
Wages
Inflation
Interest Rate
Teachers
Middle East
2023-03-07
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
Middle East
2023-03-07
Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Teachers strike continues: Uncertainty surrounds students’ return to school
0
World
06:11
Four killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region, officials say
World
06:11
Four killed in Russian drone strike on Kyiv region, officials say
0
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
0
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
0
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Lebanon News
06:10
MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions
Lebanon News
06:10
MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions
0
Middle East
06:08
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Middle East
06:08
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
