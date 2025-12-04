Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion

Sources told LBCI that Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal presented to the Cabinet the work carried out by the Lebanese Armed Forces, including the handling of tunnels, weapons, and rocket launchers, as well as the number of Israeli violations.



Haykal referenced UNIFIL reports confirming that the army is fulfilling its duties.



The army commander noted that the first phase of the plan is in its final stages and is expected to be completed on schedule by the end of the year, according to the information provided.



The monthly report also included an overview of the army’s achievements in the Rashidieh and Baddawi camps, including closing all gaps and efforts to combat drug trafficking and production.



During the session, Haykal said that the northern Litani region presents complexities, reminding ministers from the Forces party that the plan covers all of Lebanon and that operations should move to northern Litani after completing southern Litani.