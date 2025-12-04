News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
Lebanon News
04-12-2025 | 13:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
Sources told LBCI that Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal presented to the Cabinet the work carried out by the Lebanese Armed Forces, including the handling of tunnels, weapons, and rocket launchers, as well as the number of Israeli violations.
Haykal referenced UNIFIL reports confirming that the army is fulfilling its duties.
The army commander noted that the first phase of the plan is in its final stages and is expected to be completed on schedule by the end of the year, according to the information provided.
The monthly report also included an overview of the army’s achievements in the Rashidieh and Baddawi camps, including closing all gaps and efforts to combat drug trafficking and production.
During the session, Haykal said that the northern Litani region presents complexities, reminding ministers from the Forces party that the plan covers all of Lebanon and that operations should move to northern Litani after completing southern Litani.
Lebanon News
LBCI:
Commander
presents
operations
report
Cabinet,
first
phase
nearing
completion
Next
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Army Commander briefs cabinet on first phase of disarmament plan, highlights progress despite Israeli obstacles: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanese Cabinet convenes to review army's first monthly report on weapons exclusivity
Lebanon News
2025-10-06
Lebanese Cabinet convenes to review army's first monthly report on weapons exclusivity
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Sources tell LBCI: Lebanon’s prime minister to meet key ministers ahead of full cabinet review
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details
0
Lebanon News
11:25
President Aoun opens Cabinet meeting highlighting Pope’s visit and Lebanese unity
Lebanon News
11:25
President Aoun opens Cabinet meeting highlighting Pope’s visit and Lebanese unity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-19
Bolivia 'reclaiming its place on the international stage': President-elect Paz
World News
2025-10-19
Bolivia 'reclaiming its place on the international stage': President-elect Paz
0
Lebanon News
11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
Lebanon News
11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani
0
World News
2025-11-04
Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN
World News
2025-11-04
Greenhouse gas emissions rose 2.3% to new high in 2024: UN
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
07:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
2
Middle East News
04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
Middle East News
04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
3
Lebanon News
08:29
Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video
Lebanon News
08:29
Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video
4
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
Lebanon News
06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
6
Lebanon News
13:23
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
Lebanon News
13:23
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
7
Lebanon News
11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
Lebanon News
11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
8
Lebanon News
07:38
Iran’s FM invites Lebanese counterpart to Tehran for talks on bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:38
Iran’s FM invites Lebanese counterpart to Tehran for talks on bilateral relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More