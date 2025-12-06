US, Ukraine to meet for third day, say 'real progress' depends on Russia

Ukrainian negotiators and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys will hold a third day of talks in Miami on Saturday, they said in a statement, adding that progress on a peace deal depends on Russia.



"Both parties agreed that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings," said the readout posted on X by envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday.



AFP



