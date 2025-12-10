Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji has declined an invitation to visit Tehran, citing current circumstances that he said do not allow for such a trip at this time. His response came in a letter to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.



Rajji stressed that turning down the visit does not signal a refusal to engage in dialogue, but rather a recognition that "the right conditions are not presently available."



He renewed his invitation for Araghchi to meet in a mutually agreed-upon, neutral third country, expressing Lebanon's readiness to build "a new era of constructive relations" with Iran—provided they are based strictly on "full and mutual respect for each country's independence and sovereignty, and noninterference in internal affairs under any pretext."



Rajji reiterated his firm belief that no state can be strong unless its national army alone holds the exclusive authority to bear arms and to make decisions related to war and peace.



He concluded his message by telling Araghchi that he remains "welcome to visit Lebanon at any time."