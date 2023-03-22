US Senator Warren urges FTC to review CVS-Oak Street deals - Bloomberg News

World
2023-03-22 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Senator Warren urges FTC to review CVS-Oak Street deals - Bloomberg News
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
US Senator Warren urges FTC to review CVS-Oak Street deals - Bloomberg News

US Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged the US Federal Trade Commission to review CVS Health Corp's (CVS.N) $9.5-billion acquisition of Oak Street Health Inc (OSH.N) as well as other merger deals in the sector, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The Oak Street deals was CVS' third largest deal in the last decade and follows similar moves by rivals Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), Cigna Corp (CI.N) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) as the focus on primary and urgent care delivery has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warren warned that consolidation may not lead to promised benefits, the report said.

CVS and Senator Warren's office were not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for comment.

When the CVS-Oak Street deal was announced last month, the two companies expected to close it this year.

CVS' planned buyout of Signify Health, which provides home assessments mainly for patients enrolled in Medicare, has been under a lengthy antitrust review since its announcement in September.
 
 

World

US

Senator Warren

FTC

CVS-Oak Street

Deals

Bloomberg

LBCI Next
UK inquiry vows to get to bottom of Afghan extra-judicial killings' allegations
US FDA expands use of Regeneron's cholesterol drug in young children
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-19

US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB and Signature Bank failures - WSJ

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

US set to further tighten chipmaking exports to China - Bloomberg News

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:28

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
World
06:04

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app