Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

The Israeli military on Monday accused U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon of shooting down one of its drones a day earlier during an intelligence-gathering mission.



"Yesterday, an Israeli army intelligence-gathering drone was downed in the area of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon during a routine intelligence-gathering activity in the area," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on X.



"An initial inquiry suggests that UNIFIL forces stationed nearby deliberately fired at the drone and downed it. The drone's activity did not pose a threat to UNIFIL forces."



AFP