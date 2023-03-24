Deutsche Bank and UBS shares hammered as banking fears keep tight grip

World
2023-03-24 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deutsche Bank and UBS shares hammered as banking fears keep tight grip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Deutsche Bank and UBS shares hammered as banking fears keep tight grip

Banking stocks fell sharply in Europe on Friday with heavyweights Deutsche Bank and UBS Group pummeled by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) fell for a third day, sinking more than 11 percent after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring the German giant's bonds against the risk of default.

Its shares have lost a fifth of their value so far this month and the cost of its credit default swaps (CDS) - a form of insurance for bondholders - jumped to a four-year high on Friday, based on data from S&P Market Intelligence.
 
"Deutsche Bank has been in the spotlight for a while now, in a similar way to how Credit Suisse had been," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equity Capital.

"It has gone through various restructurings and changes of leadership in attempts to get it back on a solid footing but so far none of these efforts appear to have really worked."

Deutsche Bank declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
 
The global banking sector has been rocked since the sudden collapse this month of two US regional banks. Policymakers have stressed the turmoil is different from the global financial crisis 15 years ago, saying banks are better capitalized and funds more easily available.

But the worries have spread quickly, and on Sunday UBS (UBSG.S) was rushed into taking over Swiss peer Credit Suisse AG (CSGN.S) after the troubled lender lost the confidence of investors.

Swiss authorities and UBS are racing to close the takeover within as little as a month, according to two sources with knowledge of the plans.

Separate sources told Reuters that UBS has promised retention packages to Credit Suisse wealth management staff in Asia to stem a talent exodus.

Brokerage group Jefferies cut its recommendation on UBS stock to "hold" from "buy", saying the acquisition of its former rival would change UBS's equity story, which was based on a lower risk profile, organic growth and high capital returns.
 
"All these elements, which is what UBS shareholders bought into, are gone, likely for years," it said.

Separately, Bloomberg News reported that Credit Suisse and UBS are among banks under scrutiny in a US government probe into whether financial professionals helped Russian oligarchs evade sanctions.

Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment, while the US Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

UBS shares were down 6 percent on Friday.

The investor pain was spread across the banking sector, with the index of top European banks (.SX7P) falling 4.6percent and British banks (.FTNMX301010) losing 4 percent, down for a third straight session.

"We are still on edge waiting for another domino to fall, and Deutsche is clearly the next one on everyone's minds (fairly or unfairly), said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

"Looks like the banking crisis hasn't been entirely put to bed," Beauchamp said.

DEPOSIT PROTECTION
 
The falls in Europe followed losses on Thursday in US banking stocks, where investors were looking to see how far authorities would go to shore up the sector, particularly fragile regional lenders.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers that bank regulators and the Treasury were prepared to make comprehensive deposit guarantees at other banks, as they did at failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY.O).

Shares of major US banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) edged about 0.4 percent lower in premarket trade on Friday. Shares of regional lenders, the focus of the strongest investor concerns, were mixed.

The rescue of Credit Suisse has also ignited broader worries about investors' exposure to a fragile banking sector. The decision to prioritize shareholders over Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bondholders rattled the $275 billion AT1 bond market.

These convertible bonds were designed to be invoked during rescues to prevent the costs of bailouts falling onto taxpayers.

As part of the deal with UBS, the Swiss regulator determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds with a notional value of $17 billion would be wiped out, stunning global credit markets.

Standard Chartered (STAN.L) Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Friday the wipeout had "profound" implications for global bank regulations.

"I think it had very profound implications for the regulation of banks, and for the way that banks manage themselves," Winters said.

He also told a financial forum in Hong Kong the US Federal Reserve move to guarantee non-insured deposits was a "moral hazard".

US authorities had invoked "systemic risk exceptions" after the failures of SVB and Signature Bank that allowed them to protect uninsured deposits, including those of wealthy technology executives and cryptocurrency investors.
 

World

Deutsche

Bank

UBS

Shares

Hammered

Banking

Fears

Keep

Tight

Grip

Economy

Deposit

Protection

LBCI Next
King Charles' state visit to France postponed after violent protests
No Trump bump in New Hampshire as possible criminal charges loom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-18

UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount

LBCI
World
06:01

Deutsche Bank shares tumble, default insurance cost shoots up

LBCI
World
05:50

World shares fall on banking turmoil, recession worries

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:22

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Variety
08:58

France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants

LBCI
World
08:54

Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

LBCI
World
07:50

US and China wage war beneath the waves – over internet cables

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-02

Brazilian model Cindy Mello dons Lebanese brand Georges Chakra

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app