Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon

2023-03-27 | 01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed on Sunday enhancing their cooperation in defense and energy, and reiterated their determination to "working together" to help Lebanon.

The Elysee Palace stated that the two leaders expressed during a phone call their shared concern about the situation in Lebanon and reiterated their determination to work together to help the country overcome the deep crisis it is going through.

They also praised the "dynamic of their bilateral relationship," particularly in terms of "deepening the cooperation in economy and culture."

The French presidency confirmed that they also discussed areas where this cooperation could be strengthened, particularly in defense and energy.

On the other hand, Macron welcomed Saudi Arabia and Iran's decision to resume their diplomatic relations, emphasizing its "importance for regional stability."

