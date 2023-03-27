Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

World
2023-03-27 | 05:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in worries about the global banking system, while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures climbed 77 cents, or 1.03%, to $75.76 a barrel at 0731 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 74 cents or 1.03% at $70 a barrel.

Brent rose 2.8% last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

Crude markets are watching the sentiment in the financial market, while oil fundamentals remain sidelined, said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

"Expect most price action in Brent and WTI futures to occur during the Europe and US trading hours, marked by plenty of intraday volatility," Hari said.

"A strong rebound is not on the cards until the (banking) crisis dissipates fully, which could take days, if not weeks."

In news from the banking sector, First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA.O) said it will acquire the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O), closing one chapter in the crisis of confidence that has ripped through financial markets.

There are also hopes for extra support for bank funding, after reports that US authorities were in early-stage deliberation about expanding emergency lending facilities.

Oil prices also drew support from Putin's plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

The move is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals yet and a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine, which has called for a meeting of the UN Security Council in response. NATO slammed Putin for his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.
 

World

Oil

Gains

Investors

Banking

Bank

Crisis

Russia

Russian

US

LBCI Next
Group of Nanoco shareholders ask top bosses to step down over Samsung settlement
Hungary's booming wedding market doused by soaring inflation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-24

Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories

LBCI
World
06:01

German business morale unfazed by banking turmoil

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:11

North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast

LBCI
World
08:09

Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

LBCI
World
08:02

Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

LBCI
World
08:01

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-26

Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app