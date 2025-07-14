Lebanese President receives Housing Bank delegation, vows support for boosting loan capacity

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with the Chairman and General Manager of the Housing Bank, Antoine Habib, accompanied by members of the Bank's Board of Directors, including representatives from major Lebanese banks and the public sector.



Habib opened the meeting by highlighting a significant rise in housing loan applications following Aoun's election and the formation of the new government. He contrasted this surge with the stagnation seen during the presidential vacuum, noting that "many Lebanese expatriates are now seriously considering returning home—not just to visit, but to settle permanently."



He emphasized the bank's evolving mission to support Lebanese abroad in owning property in their homeland, stating, "Our new strategic plans aim to make the Housing Bank a natural gateway for the diaspora to reconnect with Lebanon through homeownership."



President Aoun reaffirmed the bank's essential role in reviving the economy by enabling more Lebanese families to access housing, which in turn supports the engineering and construction sectors. He also pledged to advocate for financial support during his upcoming visits to Bahrain and Algeria, underlining the importance of restoring Lebanon's international economic ties.



Aoun urged Habib and his team to continue expanding the bank's capacity and outreach, promising governmental backing to help meet the growing demand for housing solutions across the country.