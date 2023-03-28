News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
ECB's Enria says market nervousness is a concern
World
2023-03-28 | 06:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
ECB's Enria says market nervousness is a concern
Recent volatility in Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) shares was concerning as it showed investors were on edge and could be spooked by moves in the small market for credit default swaps (CDS), European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.
The German bank's shares tumbled last Friday as the cost of insuring its debt against the risk of default jumped to a more than four-year high, intensifying worries about the health of Europe's financial sector.
Enria said the CDS market is relatively small and illiquid, but that a selloff there could have broader ramifications for the much larger share market. He called for CDS, a form of insurance for bondholders, to be centrally cleared.
"What concerned me really was the amount of nervousness, disquiet that I perceived in the market and among investors," Enria told a conference in Frankfurt.
"There are markets like the single-name CDS market which are very opaque, very shallow and very illiquid, and with a few million (euros) the fear spreads to the trillion-euro-assets banks and contaminates stock prices and also deposit outflows."
Prices for Deutsche Bank's credit default swaps , have eased since Friday but remain far above levels preceding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the sale of Credit Suisse, the catalysts for the recent turmoil across the banking sector.
Enria argued that central clearing for credit default swaps would improve transparency, reducing the risk of volatility.
"Having these type of markets centrally cleared rather than having OTC, opaque transactions ... would already be a big progress," he said.
Reuters
World
ECB
Enria
Market
Concern
Next
Russia says it will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure
Alibaba to split into six units, likely to pursue separate IPOs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-16
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB
World
2023-03-16
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns: Qatar up
Variety
2023-01-05
Most Gulf markets fall on economic downturn concerns: Qatar up
0
Variety
11:32
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
Variety
11:32
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Housing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US
Variety
2023-03-27
Housing market in tech hubs cooling faster than other parts of US
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
0
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
0
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
0
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
Variety
2023-03-08
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Variety
2023-03-08
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store