Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

Lebanon News
11-01-2026 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

On Sunday, around 25 Israeli airstrikes have been carried out over the past hour, targeting various locations in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, Jabal al-Rihan, and western Bekaa.
 

Lebanon News

Israeli

airstrikes

multiple

areas

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From conflict zone to state control: Lebanese Army reshapes the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Deaths from Iran protests reaches more than 500, rights group says

LBCI
Middle East News
11:30

Son of ousted shah tells Fox 'prepared to return to Iran' at first opportunity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From conflict zone to state control: Lebanese Army reshapes the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

President Aoun meets German FM: Lebanon ready for negotiations to end Israeli occupation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:05

A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Around 25 Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in South and West Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israeli army claims it struck tunnel entrances used by Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli warplanes strike Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon, following warning: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes target Mahmoudiyeh and Berghoz in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:03

Iran would target US military, shipping if attacked: Parliament Speaker

LBCI
World News
14:31

Trump says US 'ready to help' as protests in Iran persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More