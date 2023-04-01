News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA
World
2023-04-01 | 10:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accused Ukraine of calling for nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported on Saturday, basing her assertion on an online petition in that country that has drawn under 1,000 signatures so far.
Kim said this kind of petition could be a political plot by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, but did not provide any evidence for the assertion.
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement last week that Moscow plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, a public petition was filed to the Ukrainian presidential office's website on Thursday, calling for Ukraine to host nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, or for it to be armed with its own nuclear weapons.
By Saturday afternoon, the petition had gained only 611 signatures, far short of the 25,000 needed for a response from Zelenskiy. Kyiv officials have not commented on the petition so far.
North Korea is forging closer ties with Kremlin amid shared isolation by the West and it supported Moscow's position after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, including its later proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine that most UN members condemned as illegal. It has denied providing arms to Moscow.
Reuters
World
North Korea
Accusation
Ukraine
Nuclear
Weapons
Russia
Next
US softens cut to Medicare Advantage 2024 payments
In Germany, King Charles honors victims of WWII allied bombings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-26
Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus
World
2023-03-26
Ukraine slams Putin plan to station Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus
0
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
0
World
2023-02-21
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
World
2023-02-21
Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
World
2023-02-20
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:23
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
World
10:23
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
0
World
10:10
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
World
10:10
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
0
World
10:04
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
World
10:04
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
0
World
10:00
Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas
World
10:00
Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
5
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
8
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store