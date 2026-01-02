Yemen province launches 'peaceful' bid to take back bases after separatist advance

Yemen's Hadramawt province has launched an operation to "peacefully" take back military sites after a sweeping advance by UAE-backed separatists, its governor said on Friday.



"This operation is not a declaration of war, nor an attempt to escalate tensions," Salem Al-Khanbashi said in a statement reported by the official Saba Net news agency, shortly after he was also appointed to lead the Saudi-backed National Shield forces in Hadramawt.



AFP