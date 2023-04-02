Montenegro run-off presidential election under way

World
2023-04-02 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Montenegro run-off presidential election under way
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Montenegro run-off presidential election under way

Montenegrins went to the polls on Sunday in a run-off presidential election pitting incumbent Milo Djukanovic against a Western-educated economist pledging to lift the nation out of a crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two governments.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). First unofficial results by pollsters, based on a sample of the electorate, are expected about two hours later.

Djukanovic, 61, has dominated Montenegro as president or prime minister for 33 years, since the start of the collapse of the now-defunct federal Yugoslavia. He led Montenegro to independence from a state union with much larger Serbia in 2006 and to NATO membership in 2017. The country is also a candidate to join the European Union.

Opponents have long accused the former communist and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption, ties with organized crime and running the small Adriatic republic as their fiefdom - allegations they deny.

Nikola Zarkovic, a student, said he hoped the vote would bring benefit to everyone in the country, which mainly relies on revenue from tourism along its scenic coast.

"The free and independent Montenegro will be victorious, as always," he said after voting in a school inside one of drab Communist-era apartment blocks in Podgorica.

Djukanovic's rival is Jakov Milatovic, 37, a former economy minister and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement that has pledged to curb graft, improve living standards and bolster ties with the European Union and fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia.
 
 

World

Montenegro

Presidential

Election

LBCI Next
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-19

Montenegro votes in presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-23

Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:44

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

LBCI
World
06:01

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

LBCI
World
05:43

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

LBCI
World
05:39

Survivor of Mexico detention fire and his family cross into US

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app