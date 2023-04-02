News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Montenegro run-off presidential election under way
World
2023-04-02 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Montenegro run-off presidential election under way
Montenegrins went to the polls on Sunday in a run-off presidential election pitting incumbent Milo Djukanovic against a Western-educated economist pledging to lift the nation out of a crisis marked by no-confidence votes in two governments.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). First unofficial results by pollsters, based on a sample of the electorate, are expected about two hours later.
Djukanovic, 61, has dominated Montenegro as president or prime minister for 33 years, since the start of the collapse of the now-defunct federal Yugoslavia. He led Montenegro to independence from a state union with much larger Serbia in 2006 and to NATO membership in 2017. The country is also a candidate to join the European Union.
Opponents have long accused the former communist and his Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of corruption, ties with organized crime and running the small Adriatic republic as their fiefdom - allegations they deny.
Nikola Zarkovic, a student, said he hoped the vote would bring benefit to everyone in the country, which mainly relies on revenue from tourism along its scenic coast.
"The free and independent Montenegro will be victorious, as always," he said after voting in a school inside one of drab Communist-era apartment blocks in Podgorica.
Djukanovic's rival is Jakov Milatovic, 37, a former economy minister and the deputy head of the Europe Now movement that has pledged to curb graft, improve living standards and bolster ties with the European Union and fellow ex-Yugoslav republic Serbia.
Reuters
World
Montenegro
Presidential
Election
Next
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-19
Montenegro votes in presidential election
World
2023-03-19
Montenegro votes in presidential election
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-03-30
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-23
Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri
Press Highlights
2023-03-23
Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
0
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
0
World
05:43
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
World
05:43
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
0
World
05:39
Survivor of Mexico detention fire and his family cross into US
World
05:39
Survivor of Mexico detention fire and his family cross into US
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
2
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
3
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
4
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
6
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
7
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
8
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store