Yemeni government accuses separatists of Aden restrictions
Middle East News
04-01-2026 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemeni government accuses separatists of Aden restrictions
Yemen's Saudi-backed government on Sunday accused UAE-backed southern separatists of cutting off the port city of Aden and warned it would "take all necessary measures" after recapturing territory from them in the east on Saturday.
The separatists denied having restricted movement into Aden, but the government accusations indicate that hostility between the sides persists despite proposals for a dialogue that had raised hopes of a negotiated solution to the crisis.
Reuters
Middle East News
Yemen
Government
Separatists
Aden
Restrictions
