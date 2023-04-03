Former Kosovo president Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes

World
2023-04-03 | 04:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Former Kosovo president Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Former Kosovo president Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Monday pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity as his trial opened at a special court in The Hague.

Allegations of persecution, murder, torture and forced disappearance of people stem from the 1998-99 insurgency that eventually brought independence from Serbia and made him a hero among compatriots.

Thaci and three co-defendants, all former close associates in the guerrilla Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and later in peacetime politics, all pleaded not guilty shortly after hearings got underway.
 
"I understand the indictment and I am fully not guilty," Thaci said in court.

More than 13,000 people, the majority of them members of Kosovo's 90% ethnic Albanian majority, are believed to have died during the insurgency, when it was still a province of Serbia under then-strongman president Slobodan Milosevic.

The trial, conducted by international judges and prosecutors, began with opening statements by the prosecution followed by defense lawyers and a representative of Kosovo's war Victims Council over the ensuing three days.
 
Thaci, 54, resigned as president shortly after his indictment and was transferred to detention in The Hague.
 

World

Former

Kosovo

President

Thaci

Pleads

Not Guilty

War

Crimes

Special Court

The Hague

LBCI Next
South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats
Ex-PM Borissov's GERB nudges ahead in Bulgarian election, partial results show
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Ethiopia calls US accusations of war crimes 'inflammatory'

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Putin praised by China's Xi on visit to Moscow US denounces as cover for war crimes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

UAE leads efforts towards reconciliation with former enemies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:11

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
08:43

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

LBCI
World
08:39

Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app