Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg

World
2023-04-03 | 08:26
High views
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg
Finland will join NATO on Tuesday - Stoltenberg

Finland will join NATO on Tuesday, a step that will make Finland safer and the alliance stronger, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. 

"We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security and for NATO as a whole," he told reporters in Brussels. 

"Sweden will also be safer as a result." 

Reuters
 

World

Finland

NATO

Alliance

Download now the LBCI mobile app